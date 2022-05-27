TYLER, Texas, (FOX 44) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching a support campaign for customers to donate to the families and community affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Through June 4, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. The donations will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund opened at the First State Bank of Uvalde to help the people affected by this tragedy.

As posted on their Facebook page, Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are working with First State Bank of Uvalde, “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

BGC is a regional family-owned, Texas-based grocery business based in Tyler, Texas, which employs more than 20,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company operates more than 200 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s banners, along with three distribution centers.