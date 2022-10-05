HOUSTON / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – From huskies to shepherds and terriers to mutts, animal shelters and rescue groups all over Texas are overwhelmed with dogs over 40 pounds. Each of these dogs are awaiting a second chance at a new life.

In order to help these dogs find homes, Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with 26 animal rescue groups and shelters in Texas for the “Love Large” Big Dog Adoption campaign throughout the month of October. The Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan is proudly representing Central Texas in this campaign.

Many of these Texas shelters and rescues will offer reduced or fee waived adoptions or other special incentives through October 31:

Abandoned Animal Rescue, Magnolia

Aggieland Humane Society, Bryan

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, Amarillo

Aransas Pass Animal Control, Aransas Pass

Arlington Animal Services, Arlington

BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions, Houston

Best Friends in Houston, Houston

Bonham Animal Shelter, Bonham

City of Baytown Animal Services, Baytown

City of El Paso – Animal Services, El Paso

City of Fort Worth-Animal Care and Control, Fort Worth

Denison Animal Welfare Group, Denison

Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc., Amarillo

Fort Bend County Animal Services, Rosenberg

Friends of Marshall Animals, Marshall

German Shepherd Rescue of Texas, Waxahachie

Hearts & Bones Animal Rescue, Dallas

Houston Humane Society, Houston

Marshall Pet Adoption Center – City of Marshall Animal Control, Marshall

Montgomery County Animal Shelter, Conroe

Noah’s Ark SPCA-Humane Society, Gainesville

Operation Kindness, Carrollton

Palm Valley Animal Center, Edinburg

Plainview Animal Shelter, Plainview

Rescue Texas Resources, Humble

Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter, Rosenberg

Saving Hope Rescue Fund, Fort Worth

SPCA of Brazoria County, Lake Jackson

SPCA of Texas, Dallas

Special Pals, Inc., Houston

The Love Pit, Dallas

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Georgetown

Best Friends Animal Society Chief Executive Officer Julie Castle says the goal is to get as many big dogs as possible out of shelters and into homes this month. By adopting one, you are playing an important role in helping Best Friends reach its goal of making the country no-kill by 2025.

Best Friends Animal Society released their annual data last June – showing that for the first time in five years, U.S. shelter systems saw a setback in life-saving. In 2021, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000 and these numbers were dismal for big dogs as dog intake increased by nearly three times the rate of dog adoptions. Texas ranked number one in the country for pet shelter deaths.

The “Love Large” adoption campaign is an opportunity to educate the public that big dogs can be part of almost any home, no matter the size.

Castle says the campaign seeks to educate the public on why big dogs can make good companion pets, including:

They can make great pets for apartment living.

They tend to bark less than their smaller counterparts.

They can be a great addition to homes with kids and cats.

They are sometimes just oversized lap dogs who can give double the cuddles.

Those not able to commit to adoption can still make a life-saving impact for big dogs by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog through their local shelter or rescue. Food, supplies and medical treatment are typically provided free of cost to fosters.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. The organization was founded in 1984, and is a pioneer in the no-kill movement. It has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. For more information, you can visit bestfriends.org.