Can wearing a mask impact your exercise routine?

FRISCO, Texas – A study out of Frisco states wearing masks during a workout can lead to a reduction in performance.

Sports therapy researchers at Baylor Scott & White studied the effects of wearing a cloth mask on sports performance. 32 participants completed two graded-treadmill tests, which increased in speed and incline every three minutes while wearing a performance assessment devices – one time with a mask, one time without.

Researchers recommend for coaches, trainers, and athletes to consider modifying the frequency, intensity, time, and type of exercise when wearing a cloth face mask.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health