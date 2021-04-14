Can wearing a mask impact your exercise routine?

State
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

FRISCO, Texas – A study out of Frisco states wearing masks during a workout can lead to a reduction in performance.

Sports therapy researchers at Baylor Scott & White studied the effects of wearing a cloth mask on sports performance. 32 participants completed two graded-treadmill tests, which increased in speed and incline every three minutes while wearing a performance assessment devices – one time with a mask, one time without.

Researchers recommend for coaches, trainers, and athletes to consider modifying the frequency, intensity, time, and type of exercise when wearing a cloth face mask.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected