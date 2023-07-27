BEDFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – Carter BloodCare has announced that the supply of Type O blood, both O positive and O negative, has reached critical levels.

The organization says that under critical-level conditions, the community has less than one day’s supply of Type O blood on-hand. This shortage has an impact on the health of the communities served by Carter BloodCare in North, Central and East Texas. Surgeries and medical procedures could be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.

While all blood types are needed, the critical-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for the Carter BloodCare community. O negative is the universal donor blood type, which means that it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type.

The organizations says that O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.

Carter BloodCare says that donations typically drop in the summer, and 2023 is no exception. The blood supply drops as students go on break. High school blood drives account for up to 25 percent of the community blood supply, and families focus on vacations. By donating blood, donors help people in urgent need of transfusions – including trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatments and many others.

Eligible donors are urged to support the community and give blood at their local Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive. You can visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.