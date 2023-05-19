AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the United States were in Texas, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Georgetown, Texas topped the list with a population increase of 14.4%.

“Georgetown, Texas, remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, with the highest rate of growth among all U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people,” said Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Following Santa Cruz, California, the next three fastest-growing cities were also in Texas — Kyle, Leander and Little Elm.

According to the Census Bureau, Texas was the only state to have more than three cities on both the 15 fastest-growing large cities and towns by numeric change and by percent change lists.

Most populous Texas cities:

Houston at No. 4 in the U.S. with 2.3 million

San Antonio at No. 7 in the U.S. with 1.5 million

Dallas at No. 9 in the U.S. with 1.3 million

Austin at No. 10 in the U.S. with 1 million

Fort Worth at No. 13 in the U.S. with 1 million

Texas population milestones, according to the Census Bureau:

Rockwall joined the list of cities with populations of 50,000 or more in 2022 with 51,461

New Braunfels crossed the 100,000-population mark in 2022 with 104,707

New Braunfels was also listed at No. 13 on the 15 fastest-growing cities list with a population increase of 5.7%.

Harris County (32,694) and Travis County (27,927) were two of the five counties with the largest numeric gains in housing units between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to the Census Bureau.