COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas landowners can apply on April 1 for the SFAM Mechanical Fuels Reduction Grant in order to help reduce risks posed to their property by wildfire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says that the State Fire Assistance for Mitigation (SFAM) – Mechanical Fuels Grant offers financial assistance to landowners to reduce fuels at high-risk for wildfire by using fuel reduction practices. Funding will be provided to eligible public and private landowners for reimbursement of costs associated with hand-cut fuel breaks using chainsaws or mechanical mulching using mechanical brush cutters, forestry mulchers and similar equipment.

Fuel breaks are modified sections of vegetation which can decrease intensity of fires, protect first responders with wider access lanes and inhibit or slow incoming wildfires.

32 counties in Central Texas are eligible for funding of costs not to exceed $750 per acre for hand-cut fuel breaks or $2,000 per acre for mulched fuel breaks. The maximum reimbursement for either method is $10,000. Applications are due by April 30, 2023.

After the deadline, submissions will be ranked on their value to mitigate wildfire impacts, and approval or denial letters will be sent by May 31, 2023. Once approved, applicants have 180 days to complete the fuel break work.