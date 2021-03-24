Central Texas VA offers COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will administer COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled/eligible Veterans of any age. The vaccine type varies from location to location.

Veterans will be vaccinated based upon vaccine availability, and may experience fluctuating wait times based upon demand. Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify their enrollment and eligibility.

The locations are as follows:

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Austin Outpatient Clinic

7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Vaccinations available through the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System are only for enrolled and eligible veterans at this time.

The most common side effects for the COVID-19 vaccines are injection site pain, fatigue, and headache. Any side effects usually disappear within 48 hours. Clinical staff are available for assistance throughout the vaccination process.

Source: Dallas Regional Office of Public Affairs