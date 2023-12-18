Brazoria County (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says escaped inmate Robert Yancy, Jr. is back in custody. The 39-year-old convicted child rapist was caught in Matagorda County just after 8 a.m.

Yancy escaped the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County, just south of Houston, Sunday afternoon around 3:38 p.m.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection with Yancy’s escape. FOX 44 News will bring you more updates about his recapture as they come in.

Yancy was driving a 2021 white Nissan Versa, with a license plate number DNR9145 when he escaped. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

File picture of Nissan Versa.

The Victoria Police Department posted on Facebook that, at 8:25 p.m., officers pulled over a white Nissan in the 100 block of Sam Houston Drive. The officers arrested the woman driving on an outstanding felony warrant related to Yancy’s escape.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in Victoria County.