HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston has filed a lawsuit against Texas’ new proposed bill that’s called the “Death Star Bill,” which gives the state the power to override local governments in some circumstances.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced this week that the city has filed a suit in Travis County to declare House Bill 2127 unconstitutional. The bill was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and will take effect on Sept. 1.

Under HB 2127, called the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, the state can prevent a municipality from adopting or enforcing any rule or regulation that it feels would be inconsistent with in a field that the state routinely regulates, such as agriculture, finance and insurance.

However, the city’s lawsuit claims that the bill would hurt Texas cities’ ability to self-govern. The bill would prevent cities and counties from providing their own programs that would properly serve their citizens. The suit says for example, Houston’s pay-or-play programs for city contractors, which give 30,000 uninsured Houstonians health care coverage, would be eradicated under HB 2127.

“The Texas Constitution expressly champions the local control and innovation that has been key to the tremendous economic dynamism in cities like Houston,” Turner said in a statement. “HB 2127 reverses over 100 years of Texas constitutional law without amending the Constitution.

“Because Texas has long had the means to preempt local laws that conflict with State law, HB 2127 is unnecessary, dismantling the ability to govern at the level closest to the people and therefore punishing all Texas residents,” Turner continued. “Houston will fight so its residents retain their constitutional rights and have immediate local recourse to government.”

Another critic of the bill, the League of United Latin American Citizens, have called HB 2127 “a potential death sentence for Latino and Texas workers.”