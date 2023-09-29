Washington D.C. (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions has released the following statement as an impending government shutdown is set to occur on October 1.

“Amid continuing deliberations surrounding the funding of the federal government on Capitol Hill, I want to reassure Texans that my office will remain open and responsive to your inquiries. My priority is to keep you informed and to mitigate any inconvenience or uncertainty that may arise due to developments in Washington. Below is a brief overview of services that will remain available during a lapse in government funding.”

In addition, the Office of Pete Sessions says the following services will continue to operate to ensure the safety and well-being of the public:

Social Security and Medicare: Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue to be disbursed.

National Defense: All military services will remain active to protect the nation's security.

Postal Services: The United States Postal Service (USPS) will continue mail processing and delivery.

Law Enforcement and Public Safety: Federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, and ATF will continue their operations, as will federal prisons.

Air Traffic Control and Transportation Security: Air traffic control services and transportation security screening will continue to ensure the safety of air travel.

Emergency Services: Emergency services such as fire, ambulance, and rescue services will remain operational as they are not federally funded.

Food Inspection and Safety: Agencies like the USDA will continue inspections to ensure the safety of the food supply.

Border Protection: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will continue to work at the nation's border.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding service availability, the Office of Pete Sessions says to refer to specific departmental websites.