Texas Health and Human Services has set up a Mental Health Support Line to help Texans during these challenging times.

You can call the statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24/7 toll-free at 833-986-1919. There are also several local hotlines available:

Killeen: 254-616-3209

Bell County: 254-933-5203

Williamson County: 512-943-1600

Limestone: 254-729-3281

Copperas Cove: (254)542-8920

Waco Ascension Texas Hotline: 1-833-919-1680

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare Hotline: 254-675-0004