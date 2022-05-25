AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the entire state to keep the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in its prayers.

The Office of the Attorney General will continue to work with those affected through the Crime Victim Services Programs.

The Office of the Attorney General is offering services for Texans and their families whom have been affected by crime. The Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) Program helps crime victims and their immediate families with the financial costs of crime – such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals, and loss of income not paid by other sources.

The Office also has a number of other resources to help victims feel protected and safe – such as the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) and the Victim Notification Service (VINE).

Attorney General Paxton is visiting Uvalde to help facilitate the setting up of a location for the CVC to help these families. He will also be visiting Office of the Attorney General staff members impacted by these events.

Victims can also contact the CVC at 1-800-983-9933.