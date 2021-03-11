CVS Health adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas

In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of the virus and help communities reopen, CVS Health has announced it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations as early as Sunday, March 14th at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13th, as stores receive shipments of vaccine. The additional retail locations add to the 106 stores previously activated in the state, bringing to 180 the total number of CVS Pharmacy locations administering a vaccine in Texas.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson.

As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more store locations and in more Texas communities.

The 180 sites in Texas are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccines – including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

Source: CVS Health