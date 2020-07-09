Deputies find more than a thousand rounds of .50 caliber ammunition during a traffic stop

Williamson County Deputies arrested two people after finding drugs and high caliber ammunition during a traffic stop.

It happened Wednesday in the 2400 block of South I-35 in Georgetown. Deputies say they pulled the car over because they were looking for a wanted felon.

The deputies say they found 1185 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition in the vehicle. Some of the rounds were in ammo boxes, while many more were piled into a suitcase.

They also say the suspects had tar heroin, Xanax, ecstasy, and marijuana in the car.

The two suspects are being held on felony narcotics charges.

