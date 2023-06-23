MATADOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday released the identities of the four people killed after a tornado hit Matador Wednesday evening.
The victims were identified as Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador, Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma, Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Austin, Troy Hernandez, 23, San Angelo.
Authorities said nine people were injured. Multiple agencies rushed to help with rescue efforts, including Lubbock Fire Rescue and University Medical Center EMS.
DPS said 29 structures were destroyed, 11 with significant damage, and 23 with damage, as well as 61 properties affected by the storm.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, DPS said power had been restored to 80 percent of the town.
Organizations from Lubbock and across the state announced relief efforts for Motley County. A Matador Relief Fund has been set up at the Happy State Bank to help citizens. For more details on how to help Matador, click here.