ERCOT board of directors issues termination notice to CEO Bill Magness

ERCOT CEO Bill Magness speaks to KXAN Live’s Will Dupree during an interview on Feb. 16, 2021.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas board of directors instructed the corporate secretary to exercise the 60 days termination notice to CEO Bill Magness, according to a statement by ERCOT.

“During this transition period, Bill will continue to serve as President and CEO and work with state leaders and regulators on potential reforms to ERCOT,” the ERCOT board of directors said in a statement.

The board is expected to begin looking for a replacement immediately.