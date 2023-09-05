AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch from September 6-8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT says that grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. The company says it continues to monitor conditions closely, and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT set a new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW on Monday, September 4, which surpassed the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set on September 1, 2021. The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on August 10.

This summer, ERCOT set ten new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set eleven new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.