AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is working closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need.

On Friday afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline due to mechanical issues – resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or above, and to avoid the usage of large appliances – such as dishwashers, washers and dryers – during peak hours between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. through this weekend.