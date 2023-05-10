Austin, Tx (FOX44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Falls and Limestone Counties have been added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Major Disaster Declaration for this year’s winter storm.

Falls County was included in the Governor’s original disaster declaration request sent to President Biden earlier this year. Limestone was approved based on certified damage assessments following the winter storm.

In February, Governor Abbott originally a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 23 Texas counties – of which 13 were initally approved in April. Wednesday’s announcement brings the total approved counties in the federal disaster declaration to 21 counties.

A Major Disaster Declaration grants access to FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which allows eligible public and non-profit entities in the approved counties to access supplemental grant funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, equipment and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities. The Major Disaster Declaration also authorizes additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources to be made available statewide.