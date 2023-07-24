POWDERLY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Friday morning accident claimed three people’s lives when a semi collided with an SUV.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Clarence Fowler, of Valiant, Okla., was driving a 2000 Peterbilt hauling a trailer westbound on FM 2648. Authorities say he failed to yield to an SUV heading southbound on US 271 south of Powderly, Texas.

The 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by Mary K Cooper of Hugo, Okla., reportedly had the right of way at the intersection. The Highlander went under the trailer, leading to a fatal accident.

The collision took the lives of Cooper, along with her passengers, Janet K Carter of Durant, Okla., and a 16-year-old boy. All three died at the scene. Authorities say Fowler was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the TDPS.