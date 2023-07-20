(FOX 44) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

This price is two cents more than on this day last week, and is 77 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average – at $3.47 per gallon. Drivers in San Angelo are paying the least, at $2.95 per gallon.

In Bryan-College Station, prices rose four cents up to $3.17. In Bell County, prices rose two cents to $3.13. In Waco, prices rose six cents to $3.18.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.58, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week, and 89 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to remain around $75 per barrel, which is about $8 more per barrel compared to the start of June.

With more expensive crude and the fact that July is one of the most popular times of year for road trips, it’s not surprising to see fuel prices in most areas of Texas and the U.S. are continuing to climb. Still, prices for crude and retail gasoline remain much lower than where they were sitting one year ago.

In July 2022, crude oil was at $98 per barrel and the statewide gas price average in Texas was nearly $4 per gallon for regular unleaded. If crude oil prices remain higher and demand for fuel remains strong, it’s possible that retail gas prices could increase even more in the days to come.