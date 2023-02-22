AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday – requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm earlier this month.

The Governor’s request includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

The request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained by significant ice accumulation, fallen tree branches, and damage to local electricity infrastructure. Local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million in public infrastructure damage estimates so far – including disaster response costs and debris management.

If the Governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is granted, jurisdictions in the designated counties would be eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program – including grant funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities. Approval of the request would also authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide.

This is the latest action in the state’s ice storm response and recovery:

You can read Gov. Abbott’s letter here.