AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to meet with a fourth Mexican leader on Friday, following an increase in delays at the border due to truck inspections.

Abbott met with Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos on Thursday to strike another deal over border security, similar to the one signed Wednesday between Abbott and the governor of Nuevo Leon. Abbott also made an agreement with Coahuila Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís shortly after.

Chihuahua shares a major border crossing at Ciudad Juarez and El Paso. Coahuila shares a border with Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

Enhanced security checks at the border have caused delays of up to 12 hours in bringing merchandise across the Mexico-Texas border.

Border Report said Abbott ordered the checks in response to an increase in unauthorized migration at the border. During inspections, DPS is looking for drugs, migrants hidden in trucks and vehicle safety inspections.

During enhanced checks, 100% of the trucks coming across the border are checked, as opposed to the usual process of random checks.

DPS hasn’t disclosed how many drugs or how many migrants have been found, but the agency said one-fourth of the vehicles inspected were cited for safety violations, such as defective brakes and tires.

Laredo Mayor Peter Saenz told Border Report he was hopeful Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca would reach a similar agreement.

Abbott confirmed the meeting with Cabeza de Vaca during a Thursday press conference but did not discuss details of where or what time the meeting was going to happen.

Stay with KXAN for updates.