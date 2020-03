HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Innocence Project of Texas client Joe Bryan, who was incarcerated for more than 32 years for a crime he did not commit, was released on parole Tuesday from prison in Huntsville, Texas.

As a second-year Baylor Law student in November 2013, IPTX Staff Attorney Jessi Freud began reviewing Joe’s case under the direction and supervision of IPTX Board Member and Waco attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr. Jessi said she immediately wanted to work on Joe’s behalf after she reviewed his case file, and Reaves allowed her to take on the case.