Governor Abbott announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Certification Ceremony for City Of Waco

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) will host a virtual Music Friendly Community certification ceremony for the City of Waco, in partnership with the Waco Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, on Thursday, July 30.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver will be in attendance to speak, along with TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams, Director of Creative Waco Fiona Bond, Waco City Council District Three’s John Kinnaird, and many more.

“As our focus is on safely and strategically opening Texas and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—I congratulate the City of Waco on earning the Music Friendly Community designation,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Waco on the road to economic recovery.”

The presentation will take place at 1:00 p.m., and will be available on wccc.tv and on the City of Waco’s Facebook page.

(Courtesy: Office of Governor Greg Abbott)

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott