Governor Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR Testing

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the grade promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.

Typically, school systems must take into account a student’s score on the STAAR test to determine whether the student can be promoted to the next grade level. The traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, albeit with certain adjustments due to COVID-19.

Students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are usually required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer if they do not meet grade level when taken during the spring. With this waiver, there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments.

To learn more, visit TEA’s FAQ guide on the Texas Assessment Program.

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott