Greenville post office dedicated to WWII hero Audie Murphy

GREENVILLE, Texas – The main branch Post Office in Greenville was officially dedicated to America’s most decorated soldier of World War II and Hunt County native Audie Murphy.

FOX44’s Gary Ainsworth was invited by the Audie Murphy family to speak at the event – which had Audie Murphy’s only surviving sister in attendance.

Murphy won 38 awards for bravery and heroism for his actions during World War II – among those were three bronze stars, the Distinguished Service Medal – and America’s most prestigeous award, the Medal of Honor.