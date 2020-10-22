H-E-B celebration awards $500 to all employees across Texas

H-E-B Partners have confronted each challenging situation in 2020 with one thing top of mind – taking care of Texas.

The company will be awarding $500 to each of its 120,000 + employees across the state of Texas. All full-time and part-time hourly and salaried employees hired before October 23 will receive the award via direct deposit. This includes all employees who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions and administrative locations. This also includes all employees at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations, as well as Favor Team Members.

As H-E-B commemorates its 115th anniversary, the company is continuing its unwavering dedication to its family. This year, H-E-B made the largest investment in pay in the history of the company, which includes short-term and long-term investments for partners across the business. Since 2014, H-E-B’s total investment in partner pay has roughly doubled.

For more information, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom here.

Source: H-E-B