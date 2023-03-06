SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – H-E-B has announced the call for entries for its tenth Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best!

Submissions will be accepted through April 6. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B said in a press release that it has discovered more than 960 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last decade – from cookies, coffees, roasted crickets, empanadas, pickles, pho, salsas, spices and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and more.

H-E-B has reviewed more than 5,500 samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2 million in prize money complemented by marketing, mentoring and supplemental support.

Participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions on March 8, 9, 16, and 30. Registration is required, and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, you can visit heb.com/quest. Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 5 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 9 at Fair Park in Dallas. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves – $20,000 to the first-place winner, $15,000 to the second-place winner, and $10,000 to the third-place winner.