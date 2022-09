HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school.

This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated.

The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe. They were eventually dismissed.

The district did not say the age or year of the student accused of making the threat, but said the district attorney has accepted a felony charge.

This is a developing story.