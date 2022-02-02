HOUSTON (KIAH) — As a winter storm comes through Texas, there will be many ways Texans will be trying to keep warm as the temperatures go down.

But sometimes this leads some people to dangerous ways to keep warm, including ways that could start a house fire.

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is urging everyone to find safe ways to stay warm.

“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home heating fires, and we want everyone to stay safe by properly warming their home,” said Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director for the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross.

“While we may not be expecting to get the snow and ice, we are expecting to have temperatures in the 30s at night across the area. We want to make sure our communities are staying safe when using heaters in their homes.”

A 2020 Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater, which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. Provide at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:

If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don`t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.

Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.

Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes, the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it`s too late.

For more information, visit redcross.org/fire.