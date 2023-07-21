AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If Amarillo is known for one thing, it’s the 72-ounce Steak Challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which has attracted contenders from around the country since the 1960s on Historic Route 66.

KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer/Host Erin Rosas decided to take her turn at the enormous challenge on Friday, which entails consuming the 72-ounce steak along with a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato, a salad, and a roll with butter all in an hour.

The full challenge rules, according to the Big Texan website:

The entire meal must be completed , meaning fully swallowed, in one hour;

, meaning fully swallowed, in one hour; Participants are allowed to check if the steak is cooked to one’s liking before the time starts;

before the time starts; Participants are not allowed to stand up, leave the table, or have anyone else touch the meal during the challenge;

during the challenge; No one is allowed to help cut, prepare or eat the meal in any way;

the meal in any way; “You don’t have to eat the fat , but we will judge this”;

, but we will judge this”; The contest is over if the participant becomes ill ;

; The full $72 must be paid if the contest is lost , however, a full refund will be given if successful ; and

, however, a ; and Participants must sit at an assigned table.

Since the challenge began in 1965 there have been around 10,186 72-ounce Steak Challenge champions and around 91,783 attempts, according to the Big Texan website. These winner stats were last updated in late April.

Before Rosas took on the challenge, Patrick Lee, co-owner/operator, explained the importance of getting the steak cooked exactly the way the participants like it because of the enormity of the steak. He went on to note the importance of stopping when the participant feels nauseous, although there are trash bins next to the challenge table.

Many of the employees at the Big Texan provided their advice on how to take on the challenge, including:

Chopping the steak into plenty of pieces;

Eating the side potato first;

Never stopping to think about the pain; and

Not eating for days before attempting the challenge.

The full livestream of the 72-ounce challenge can be viewed below:

During the challenge, Rosas became full around the 15-minute mark and went on to power through the sides, finishing the baked potato, shrimp, and salad. The steak was a different story as the medium rare cooked steak proved to be extremely difficult to consume.

In the end, Rosas was not able to complete the 72-ounce Steak Challenge at the Big Texan, but had a memorable experience trying.

In addition, Rosas learned that it may have been better to get a steak cooked at medium temp as cooking was slightly altered due to the size of the steak. She also learned that establishing a personal and repetitive pace would have helped in this situation.