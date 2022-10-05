2018 FILE PHOTO: A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin music lovers, rejoice: The Austin City Limits Music Festival dropped its daily lineup schedule Thursday. The two-weekend festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, features headliners such as The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

Friday, Weekend 1

Headliners:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage

Billy Strings: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage

SZA: 8 p.m., Honda Stage

The Chicks: 8 p.m., American Express Stage

The Friday of Weekend 1 will also include a silent disco from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Opening artists featured earlier in the day include Jazmine Sullivan, Noah Cyrus, James Blake and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Saturday, Weekend 1

Headliners:

Lil Nas X: 6:15-7:15 p.m., American Express Stage

Diplo: 7:15-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage

Flume: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage

P!nk: 8:30-10 p.m., American Express Stage

A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Wallows, Manchester Orchestra, Conan Gray, Aly & AJ and Purple Disco Machine.

Sunday, Weekend 1

Headliners:

Paramore: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage

Zhu: 7-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage

Marcus Mumford: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage

Kacey Musgraves: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage

A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Japanese Breakfast, The Marias and 6LACK.

Friday, Weekend 2

Headliners:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage

Billy Strings: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage

SZA: 8 p.m., Honda Stage

The Chicks: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage

A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Purple Disco Machine, Arlo Parks, Jazmine Sullivan, Noah Cyrus and Conan Gray.

Saturday, Weekend 2

Headliners:

Wallows: 4:15-5:15 p.m., American Express Stage

Death Cab for Cutie: 6:15-7:15 p.m., Honda Stage

Lil Nas X: 6:15-7:15 p.m., American Express Stage

Diplo: 7:15-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage

Flume: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage

P!nk: 8:30-10 p.m., American Express Stage

A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include Sofi Tukker, Disko Cowboy, Princess Nokia, Tai Verdes and The Front Bottoms.

Sunday, Weekend 2

Headliners:

Paramore: 6-7 p.m., American Express Stage

Zhu: 7-8:15 p.m., Miller Lite Stage

Marcus Mumford: 7-8 p.m., T-Mobile Stage

Kacey Musgraves: 8:15-9:30 p.m., Honda Stage

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8-10 p.m., American Express Stage

A silent disco is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka lounge. Earlier acts include The Marias, Japanese Breakfast, Spoon, Yungblud and School of Rock.

More information on tickets and the lineup is available online.