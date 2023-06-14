AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas law will up the criminal penalties for fentanyl distribution, including allowing prosecutors to seek a murder charge in connection with fentanyl-related deaths.

The bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed Wednesday afternoon, will increase criminal penalties for selling and distributing fentanyl. House Bill 6 also allows prosecutors to seek a murder charge for a person who manufactures or delivers fentanyl when someone dies as a result of the controlled substance.

Abbott said Tuesday on Twitter that he will “soon” sign the legislation. When signed, it would go into effect Sept. 1.

“Fentanyl poisoning robs families of their loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter. “I made fighting the fentanyl crisis an emergency item for the regular legislative session.”

A case of a fentanyl-related murder charge has already happened in Central Texas. In May, an 18-year-old was charged with murder in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old student in Hays CISD.

The bill would also add “Fentanyl Poisoning” or “Fentanyl Toxicity” on a death certificate if a lethal amount of the substance is found in a toxicology report.

This bill is one of several fentanyl bills that lawmakers created to reduce fentanyl deaths in Texas. Others included decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, requiring school districts to keep Narcan on hand and requiring curriculum on drug addiction and fentanyl abuse prevention in grades 6-12. The latter two await Abbott’s signature to become law.