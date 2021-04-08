McDonald’s restaurants across Texas seeking to hire 25,000 new employees

DALLAS, Texas – McDonald’s restaurants across Texas are planning to hire 25,000 new employees, beginning with a special three-day hiring event April 13-15.

During the special hiring days, participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout the state will be accepting applications and interviewing for crew and management positions.

Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills – such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment.

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.