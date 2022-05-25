CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If you would like to send monetary donations to Robb Elementary School families, here is how you can do this.

The First State Bank of Uvalde shared on social media Wednesday morning that an account has been opened for the families of Robb Elementary School. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so at any First State Bank branch.

Checks can be made payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund.” They can be mailed to 200 E. Nopal Street, Uvalde, Texas, 78801.

For Zelle donations, you can send them to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.