Memorial service for PFC Vanessa Guillen to be held in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The memorial service for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is set for this Friday.

Guillen Family Attorney Natalie Khawam confirmed the details. The service will be held at the Cesar Chavez High School, located at 8501 Howard Drive in Houston, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This will be open to the public, and will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend. For those who attend, it is requested for the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings.

A private funeral will be held on Saturday.