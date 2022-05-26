UVALDE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fundraiser for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has reached over $2.5 million of its $3 million goal in one day.

The shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday – where two adults and 19 children were murdered and many others were wounded.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by VictimsFirst – which is a network of families of those who died in mass shootings, as well as survivors from over two decades of mass shootings. The organization started this fund to make sure that 100 percent of donations collected goes directly to victims’ families and those wounded and injured to make sure they are protected from fraud and exploitation.

Families of the deceased from Columbine, VaTech, Northern Illinois University, the Aurora theater shooting, the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting, and Newtown (Sandy Hook Elementary School) joined together to help establish the National Compassion Fund with the National Center of Victims of Crime. Since then, families from across the nation from other mass shootings – including Tucson, Vegas, Alturas, Santa Barbara (Isla Vista), Roseburg, and Orlando Pulse, Boulder and others – have endorsed the National Compassion Fund.

VictimsFirst says that depending on how the City of Uvalde decides to proceed, it will either join forces with them, with the National Compassion Fund, or distribute donations directly themselves as long as the donations received go directly to the victim base.

