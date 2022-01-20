The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), has announced $8,179,484 in awards to improve the retention of health care workers and help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the health care workforce.

These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities. The funds, secured through the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan, will be disbursed to four grantees in Texas.

COVID-19 has compounded rates of depression and anxiety among health care workers. The physical and emotional demands of treating patients during a pandemic have led to longstanding barriers to workplace well-being. While the challenge is complex, these multi-year awards will support proven strategies for health care providers, academic institutions, and other recipients to reduce burnout and build resiliency.

These strategies will include the creation of partnerships and utilization of local resources to directly support health professionals’ response to workplace stressors, and provide training to help individuals manage the constantly changing, high-stress environment of health care.

HRSA is making these awards through two programs:

Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program – HRSA is awarding $8,179,484 to four Texas grantees to support tailored evidence-informed training development within health profession and nursing training activities. This curriculum will help reduce burnout and promote resilience among health care students, residents, health care professionals, paraprofessionals, trainees and public safety officers, such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, and ambulance crew members.

Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Technical Assistance Center – HRSA is awarding $6 million to George Washington University to provide tailored training and technical assistance to today’s awardees.

You can see a list of the award recipients here, and learn more about HRSA’s funding opportunities here.

Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services