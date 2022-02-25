FORT WORTH, Texas – UPDATE: The Fort Worth Police Department reports that Harmony Rodriguez has been found safe in New Mexico, and will be reunited with her family.

The department also said Lancelot Zaire Dawkins has been taken into custody and will face “numerous charges” for his actions.

Below is the original text from this story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant.

Eleven-month-old Harmony Rodriguez was last seen in the 135000 block of Little River Road in Fort Worth on Thursday night. She was wearing a yellow and brown onesie.



Harmony Rodriguez (left) and Lancelot Zaire Dawkins (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Police are also searching for 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins in connection with her abduction. Dawkins was seen driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, black trim and black steps. He was last heard from in Fort Worth.

(Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two, you can call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.

Sources: Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Worth Police Department