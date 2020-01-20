Nine-year-old girl injured by gunfire on Dallas highway

DALLAS, Texas (AP) – Police say a nine-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car in a “road-rage incident” on a Dallas highway.

Officers are searching for the man they say shot at least three times into the SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with a man and her daughter as passengers.

Police say the attacker opened fire after a near collision around 9:30 p.m. They say the girl was shot once in her left side, and is in stable condition at a hospital.

They described the man as as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.

