DALLAS / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way!

The company is hosting a cake giveaway at all locations across North America on September 1 – which, of course includes the Waco location! The first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet – which is the company’s individually-packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

The company is also holding an online contest, where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, you can click here. Entries will be accepted from September 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website this October.

For more information on bakery locations, you can visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.