DALLAS, Texas – Oncor has secured mutual assistance resources from across ten states to support power restoration efforts after the upcoming winter storm.

Approximately 1,500 utility workers supporting the effort include personnel from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri.

If ice accumulates, it will pose the greatest possible impact to electric delivery service. These accumulations can weigh down tree limbs, causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines, and create dangerous road conditions. Responding personnel are trained to safely and efficiently work in freezing temperatures, and restoration efforts will take place in 16-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, so long as weather conditions allow.

Oncor resources and personnel are being pre-positioned ahead of the severe weather arrival to ensure any necessary restoration work can begin as soon as safely possible. Mutual assistance personnel will also be pre-positioned where greatest impacts are expected upon their arrival.

Oncor maintains mutual assistance partnerships with private and public utilities throughout Texas and across the country to prepare for and respond to major outage and severe weather events, including ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and more.

Oncor customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, or by calling 888.313.4747.

Oncor’s annual winterization preparations and improvements have been completed and are detailed here.

For more information from the National Weather Service, click here. For local, individual and family resources, you can see the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)’s February Winter Weather 2022 webpage here.

ERCOT, the governing body that oversees the power system for much of Texas, is closely monitoring conditions. Oncor will follow ERCOT’s direction and echo updates to customers. It is important to remember that Oncor is a transmission and distribution company, or “the poles and wires company” that delivers electricity to more than ten million Texans. Oncor does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.

Source: Oncor