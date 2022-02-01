TEXAS – Oncor is preparing for the cold weather.

The company said on social media Tuesday afternoon that it continues to closely monitor and prepare for the arrival of Wednesday’s arctic cold front – which is expected to bring freezing temperatures, wintery precipitation, significant icing and bursts of high winds.

Oncor says if ice accumulations occur, they pose the greatest possible impact to electric service. These accumulations can weigh down tree limbs – causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines and create dangerous road conditions.

Resources and personnel are being pre-positioned ahead of the severe weather arrival to ensure any necessary restoration work can begin as soon as possible.

The company says its personnel are trained to safely and efficiently work in freezing temperatures and restoration efforts will take place in 16-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, so long as weather conditions allow.

Annual winterization preparations and improvements have already been completed, and are detailed here: ms.spr.ly/6013w66ub.

Source: Oncor