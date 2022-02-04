DALLAS, Texas – Oncor personnel and out of state utility partners made significant progress overnight rebuilding infrastructure and restoring power to customers affected by winter storm Landon.

While many new outages have occurred, mostly due to ice accumulation and other storm impacts, crews continue to respond as quickly and safely as possible. In the hardest hit areas, workers are having to maneuver treacherous roads to access damaged areas, use chainsaws and heavy equipment to remove ice-covered trees and debris that have fallen on powerlines, and work in sub-freezing temperatures to rebuild infrastructure and make repairs.

As of 6:00 a.m. Friday, approximately 8,300 outages remain – mostly north and northeast of the Dallas metro area and near the Red River. Approximately half of these outages occurred with the storm’s initial arrival – the remaining half are new outages caused by trees and limbs falling under the weight of remaining ice buildup, ongoing wind conditions and hazardous roadways.

Oncor recognizes the challenges they and their families face without power in severely cold weather. Work will continue around the clock, despite the complexity and length of the restoration process.

Additionally, as ice begins to thaw, tree branches which have sagged downwards can also abruptly spring up – potentially impacting power lines and causing interruptions. This cycle may continue as temperatures rise and fall and lead to new or repeat outage events.

Homes or businesses in areas experiencing severe damage may not be able to accept power until proper repairs are made. Customers may be required to contact an electrician and receive a city inspection. Oncor will work with customers throughout this restoration process.

For more information on what Oncor maintains and what customers are responsible for, you can click here.

Oncor’s online Storm Center map identifies all current outages throughout the service area.

