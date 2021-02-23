Oncor to donate $1 million to area nonprofits aiding winter storm victims

DALLAS, Texas – Oncor is donating $1 million to community nonprofit organizations across its service territory to help those affected by the recent severe winter storms in Texas.

The donations will go to nonprofit organizations assisting those most impacted and most vulnerable – such as seniors, children, homeless, and low-income or displaced workers and families.

Oncor serves more than 10 million Texans in more than 400 communities. With more than 4,000 employees, Oncor covers one-third of the state’s geographic area, and is committed to giving back to communities.

In 2020, Oncor donated $1.7 million to support first responders, health care professionals and other communities and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Oncor