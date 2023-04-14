AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together in Operation Lone Star.

This multi-agency effort seeks to secure the border; to stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and to prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since Operation Lone Star’s launch, it has led to over 365,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 27,000 criminal arrests – with more than 24,000 felony charges reported. DPS has seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

According to the Office of Gov. Abbott, Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Gov. Abbott announced in 2022 that an additional $30 million went toward the initiative. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted last year.