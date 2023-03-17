AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Attorney General Ken Paxton has won judgments shutting down a massive robocall operation.

According to the Office of Ken Paxton, the operation involves John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears. Spiller and Mears owned the Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC, JSquared Telecom LLC, and Rising Eagle Capital Group–Cayman.

These defendants blasted billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country, bombarding Texans with hundreds of millions of robocalls – many of which were made to people whose numbers were registered with the Do Not Call Registry.

Attorney General Paxton sued the defendants in June 2020, alleging violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule – as well as various state consumer protection laws. The complaint alleged that defendants used their companies to bombard people with deceptive robocalls – including extended car warranties and health care services.

Mears and Spiller are now permanently banned from initiating or facilitating any robocalls, working in or with companies that make robocalls, or engaging in any telemarketing. The court also ordered monetary judgments totaling $244,658,640 for Spiller and Mears combined.

Attorney General Paxton is joined in the settlements by the Attorneys General of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Ohio.

To read the Stipulated Order against Spiller, click here. To read the Stipulated Order against Mears, click here.