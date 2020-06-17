Petition demands for face masks to be required at H-E-B, Texas grocery stores

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A San Antonio man has started a petition to make face masks mandatory at H-E-B and other Texas grocery stores.

David Spener posted on Change.org that H-E-B supermarkets in Texas have stopped requiring customers to wear masks when shopping at their stores, and says they have done this because the governor of Texas has not allowed local governments to legally require people in public places to wear masks.

However, Spener thinks H-E-B needs to require shoppers to wear face-coverings if they want to shop in their stores – and that they should follow the example of another leading grocer, COSTCO, which is already doing this.

For more information, and if you are interested in signing Spener’s petition, you can go here.

Source: Change.org