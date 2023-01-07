HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Post Office will bear the name of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

A bill sponsored in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia, a Democrat who represents Texas’ District 29, was introduced in 2021. In the Senate, the bill was backed by Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signature authorized the bill into law, designating the postal facility at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston to be named the “Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building.”

“My sister SPC Vanessa Guillén’s legacy keeps thriving and will continue to thrive,” Gullén’s sister Mayra said. “This Post Office Legislation brings comfort and honor to Vanessa and the Guillén family. We will ensure that Vanessa lives on forever and that justice be done.”

Guillén is believed to have been killed at the age of 20 on April 22, 2020, inside an armory at Fort Hood. Her remains were found on June 30, 2020.

“Vanessa Guillen’s tragic death gave a voice to the victims of sexual assault, she made the invisible, visible,” said Natalie Khawam, attorney for the Guillén family. “This is a small but important acknowledgment of her life that was all too short. The family, community and myself are grateful.”

Upon the discovery of those remains, soldier Aaron David Robinson fled Fort Hood and killed himself. Robinson was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the slaying.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Robinson’s girlfriend Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact and three accounts of making a false statement.

“We can never forget the life, service and sacrifice of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, or the pain her family endured,” Cruz said. “In the enactment of this legislation and the renaming of this post office, we honor and remember her legacy – and I’m proud to have worked with Rep. Garcia and Sen. Cornyn in this effort. May we always remember Vanessa Guillén’s life and continue the fight to bring justice, accountability and meaningful change for victims.”

Guillén was born in Houston.

“Spc. Vanessa Guillén selflessly pursued a career of service to our country, and she was taken from her family and loved ones far too soon,” Cornyn said. “I’m honored to have joined with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in remembering Spc. Guillén and the impact her life has had on making sure our military bases are safe for those protecting us at home and abroad.”